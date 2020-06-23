AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Is Mike Evans a Top-5 WR in the NFL?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the luxury of two Pro Bowl wide receivers, both in their prime. Mike Evans has been everything the Bucs hoped for when they made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Chris Godwin has been arguably the biggest steal of the entire 2017 class.

But do either of them deserve top billing among the top five wide receivers in the NFL right now?

According to NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, the answer is yes, and Evans is the guy:

Brooks' list is heavy on NFC South pass-catchers, with Atlanta's Julio Jones and New Orleans' Michael Thomas taking the top two spots. DeAndre Hopkins, now with the Arizona Cardinals, is No. 3 on the list, followed by Evans. Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers rounds out Brooks' top five.

It's hard to argue with this list, nor the fact that Evans makes this elite group over Godwin. While Godwin is currently trending upward as much as any player in the entire NFL after a breakout campaign in 2019, Evans has been one of the league's most consistent performers every season since he entered the league.

Evans has posted 1,000-yard seasons in each of his six years in the NFL so far, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only receivers in league history to start their careers with six such seasons. If Evans does it again in 2020, he'll be all alone in that group.

Combine that kind of consisten production with Evans' skill set, with a rare combination of size, athleticism and physicality, and you've certainly got the recipe for one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Restaurant Unveils 'The Gronk' Burger

A favorite burger joint in Tampa has a new item on the menu, inspired by the Bucs' new tight end.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Bucs Workouts Continue, Despite NFLPA Recommendation

Tampa Bay's new QB was back on the field with his new teammates Tuesday, despite a recent statement from the NFLPA on private group workouts.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Mike Evans in Bucs' New Uniforms

Get your first look at the Pro Bowl receiver in his new threads.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Biggest Challenge Going Into the 2020 Season

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich uncovers what he believes is Brady's biggest obstacle heading into his first season in Tampa Bay.

Drew Bradstreet

Bucs Share Father's Day Tributes

See the heartfelt tributes posted by Bucs players to honor their dads Sunday.

Luke Easterling

Re-Watch the 2002 NFC Championship Game with Rondé Barber

Relive one of the the most iconic moments in Bucs history with the hero of the game.

Luke Easterling

NFLPA Recommends No Private Group Workouts for Players

Players union medical director says recent rise in COVID-19 cases should keep players from working out in groups.

Luke Easterling

Report: Multiple Bucs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least two players have tested positive, as has an assistant coach.

Luke Easterling

Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Football May Not Happen This Year"

A well-known health expert is skeptical about a football season happening in 2020.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Assistant Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Two other Tampa Bay coaches have also reportedly been quarantined.

Luke Easterling