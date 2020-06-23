Is Mike Evans a Top-5 WR in the NFL?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the luxury of two Pro Bowl wide receivers, both in their prime. Mike Evans has been everything the Bucs hoped for when they made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Chris Godwin has been arguably the biggest steal of the entire 2017 class.

But do either of them deserve top billing among the top five wide receivers in the NFL right now?

According to NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, the answer is yes, and Evans is the guy:

Brooks' list is heavy on NFC South pass-catchers, with Atlanta's Julio Jones and New Orleans' Michael Thomas taking the top two spots. DeAndre Hopkins, now with the Arizona Cardinals, is No. 3 on the list, followed by Evans. Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers rounds out Brooks' top five.

It's hard to argue with this list, nor the fact that Evans makes this elite group over Godwin. While Godwin is currently trending upward as much as any player in the entire NFL after a breakout campaign in 2019, Evans has been one of the league's most consistent performers every season since he entered the league.

Evans has posted 1,000-yard seasons in each of his six years in the NFL so far, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only receivers in league history to start their careers with six such seasons. If Evans does it again in 2020, he'll be all alone in that group.

Combine that kind of consisten production with Evans' skill set, with a rare combination of size, athleticism and physicality, and you've certainly got the recipe for one of the best wide receivers in the league.