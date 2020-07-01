WATCH: Mike Evans is Putting in the Work

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a banner offseason with their big-name signings, but those who were already on the roster are putting in the hard work behind the scenes to make sure they live up to the hype.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans is grinding it out this offseason, working to keep himself among the top pass-catchers in the game:

Evans is currently on a Hall of Fame pace, having topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons so far. Only Hall of Famer Randy Moss has also started his NFL career with six straight 1,000-yard seasons, and if Evans does it for a seventh time in 2020, he'll be all alone on that list.

The gold jacket will come later, but Evans is making sure he continues to push himself to be the best he can be.