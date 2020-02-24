Bucs Confirm New Uniforms Coming for 2020

It's official.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting new uniforms for the 2020 season.

After teasing a potential overhaul earlier this month, the Bucs confirmed on their official Twitter page that the team will be unveiling new uniforms in April:

"We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football," Bucs Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer said at Buccaneers.com. We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring."

This will be just the third time in franchise history the Bucs have made significant changes to their uniforms. The first came in 1997, and set off the most successful era in team history, including a Super Bowl XXXVII win.

Tampa Bay's most recent uniforms have been met by both a lack of success on the field, and a lack of support among fans in terms of their appeal.

Hopefully, this new change will turn both of those tides in the right direction.