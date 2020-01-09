Bucs Fans Want New Uniforms

In 1997, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers underwent a dramatic uniform redesign, embracing Red and Pewter as the team's main colors in place of the previous creamsicle duds. That change coincided with the most successful run in franchise history, one that included the team's only Super Bowl win following the 2002 season.

In 2014, the Bucs made another radical uniform change, but this one hasn't resulted in the same kind of success. At the same time, fans haven't been thrilled with the change, either.

I recently put the question to Bucs fans on Twitter, and the results made it clear: It's time for another change.

While a decent percent of fans are "okay" with the current uniforms, more than half of those polled picked multiple variations of hatred for the team's getup.

The fans' cry for new uniforms has grown so loud that even the local newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times, put out a front-page call for fans to submit their own ideas for a new redesign.

Let's hope the team hears their fans and takes another swing at finding the right design this time around.