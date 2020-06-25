AllBucs
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Seeing His New Bucs Jersey for the First Time

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a huge splash this offseason when they not only signed quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, but also lured one of his favorite targets out of retirement.

The Bucs swung a trade with the New England Patriots to get tight end Rob Gronkowski out of his brief hiatus from the NFL (and professional wrestling title), reuniting one of the best throwing-and-catching tandems the league has ever seen.

Those weren't the only big changes for the Bucs this offseason, though, as the team also unveiled new uniforms for the first time since 2014. Tampa Bay's new design is a more modern twist on the same look they wore from 1997 through 2013, including the Super Bowl run they made in 2002.

Recently, Gronk finally got a chance to see his own name and number in the Red & Pewter:

You think he's excited now? Just wait until he's Gronk-spiking the ball into the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium after catching another touchdown pass from Brady.

