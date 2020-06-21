Re-Watch the 2002 NFC Championship Game with Rondé Barber

If you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan looking for some Father's Day entertainment, your favorite team has you covered.

The Bucs are airing a re-watch of the epic 2002 NFC Championship Game, with team writer Scott Smith joined by the hero of Tampa Bay's big win, All-Pro cornerback Rondé Barber:

The action starts at 4 p.m. ET, and will be streamed live on both YouTube and Facebook.

Barber's interception return for a touchdown in the final minutes sealed a 27-10 victory for the underdog Bucs, who took down the Philadelphia Eagles on the road to clinch a spot in Super Bowl XXXVII. Tampa Bay would go on do beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in San Diego for their only Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.