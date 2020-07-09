Sean Murphy-Bunting Isn't Resting on His Impressive Rookie Season

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent an early second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Central Michigan cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, many fans had a fairly puzzled response.

If the Bucs had wanted a corner, there were more bigger names from bigger programs still on the board, right?

But just a little more than a year later, the Bucs are already looking smart for making that pick, and not just because Murphy-Bunting learned from his early-season struggles and put together an impressive second half to his first NFL campaign. It looks like they landed a hard-working player who is willing to put in the offseason effort to improve himself in every way.

Murphy-Bunting says he's put on 12 pounds this offseason, and he's working on his pass-catching ability so he can make even more big plays this year:

Murphy-Bunting led the Bucs with three interceptions last season, including a 70-yard pick six that sealed a huge road win against the Lions in his hometown of Detroit. The future is extremely bright for Tampa Bay's fast-improving defense, and Murphy-Bunting is sure to play a huge part in their success.