The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't know it when they signed him to a one-year, $4-million deal last offseason, but Shaq Barrett would eventually lead the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019.

Along the way, he also broke the Bucs' single-season franchise record for sacks, previously held for two decades by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Relive Barrett's historic season with this highlight reel: