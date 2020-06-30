AllBucs
Shaq Barrett on Tampa Bay: 'I am Most Definitely Going to Be Here Next Year'

Luke Easterling

He said it during the season, he said it after the season, and he's saying it again.

Shaq Barrett, the NFL's reigning sack leader, is once again reiterating his desire to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether it's on the franchise tag or with a long-term extension, Barrett will be in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season.

Most recently, Barrett restated his position on SiriusXM NFL Radio, making it clear that he'll remain with the Bucs for at least this season:

Barrett was the biggest steal in the entire league last offseason, leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks after signing a one-year deal with the Bucs in free agency for just $4 million. The Bucs placed the franchise tag on Barrett earlier this offseason, and while he's yet to sign his one-year tender, he has until July 15th to do so.

That gives him and the Bucs still a couple of weeks to hammer out a long-term deal that would keep him in Tampa Bay beyond the 2020 season. Barrett has repeatedly admitted that while he would prefer the security of a long-term deal, the one-year franchise tender that would pay him more than $15 million for this season would be more money than he's made in his entire career.

NFC South quarterbacks will have to deal with Barrett for at least one more season, and don't be surprised if he ends up sticking around even longer.

