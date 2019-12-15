BucsMaven
Shaq Barrett Ties Bucs' Single-Season Sack Record

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a two-headed monster atop their single-season sack list.

Shaq Barrett matched the team's standard for getting after opposing quarterbacks during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, tying the record held by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

With his lone sack in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions, Barrett now has 16.5 for the season.

The best free-agent signing in the entire NFL this offseason, Barrett signed a one-year, $4-million deal with the Bucs after being nothing more than a rotational player in Detroit behind the likes of Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Bradley Chubb. Given his first opportunity as a full-time starter, Barrett leads the NFL in sacks.

The Bucs would be wise to lock Barrett into a long-term extension before he hits the open market again after the season.

Big day for the Bucs offense.

