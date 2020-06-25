Simeon Rice, Tampa Bay Sack Master

The 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was one of the best in NFL history, and leading the way for the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

While Hall of Famers like Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp have gotten their dues since then, as should-be Canton-dwellers like Rondé Barber and John Lynch wait for their gold jackets, there's another key defender from that group who remains underappreciated to this day.

That would be Simeon Rice, who was a terror of a pass rusher off the edge for the Bucs in those glory days. While Sapp provided the push up front, Rice's speed and quickness off the edge was instrumental in the success of the Bucs' "Tampa 2" scheme, allowing them to get constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks with just four rushers.

Rice spent six seasons in Tampa Bay, the most of any stop during his 13-year NFL career, and racked up 69.5 sacks over that stretch with the Bucs. That number trails only Sapp on the team's all-time list.

