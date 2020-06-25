AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Simeon Rice, Tampa Bay Sack Master

Luke Easterling

The 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was one of the best in NFL history, and leading the way for the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

While Hall of Famers like Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp have gotten their dues since then, as should-be Canton-dwellers like Rondé Barber and John Lynch wait for their gold jackets, there's another key defender from that group who remains underappreciated to this day.

That would be Simeon Rice, who was a terror of a pass rusher off the edge for the Bucs in those glory days. While Sapp provided the push up front, Rice's speed and quickness off the edge was instrumental in the success of the Bucs' "Tampa 2" scheme, allowing them to get constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks with just four rushers.

Rice spent six seasons in Tampa Bay, the most of any stop during his 13-year NFL career, and racked up 69.5 sacks over that stretch with the Bucs. That number trails only Sapp on the team's all-time list.

Check out the video above for a sweet highlight package from Rice's tenure in Tampa Bay.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Seeing His New Bucs Jersey for the First Time

Watch Gronk get his first look at the Bucs' new threads, with his name and number.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin to Represent Bucs in Star-Studded 'Madden NFL 20' Super Bowl

Pro Bowl receiver will face off against Marquise Brown and his Ravens for the digital title.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rondé Barber Recalls Epic Stiff-Arm from Tom Brady

Bucs legend relives a surprising moment from his experience playing against Tampa Bay's new quarterback.

Luke Easterling

Is Mike Evans a Top-5 WR in the NFL?

Does Tampa Bay's star receiver make the cut as one of the best in the game?

Luke Easterling

Tampa Restaurant Unveils 'The Gronk' Burger

A favorite burger joint in Tampa has a new item on the menu, inspired by the Bucs' new tight end.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Bucs Workouts Continue, Despite NFLPA Recommendation

Tampa Bay's new QB was back on the field with his new teammates Tuesday, despite a recent statement from the NFLPA on private group workouts.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Mike Evans in Bucs' New Uniforms

Get your first look at the Pro Bowl receiver in his new threads.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Biggest Challenge Going Into the 2020 Season

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich uncovers what he believes is Brady's biggest obstacle heading into his first season in Tampa Bay.

Drew Bradstreet

Bucs Share Father's Day Tributes

See the heartfelt tributes posted by Bucs players to honor their dads Sunday.

Luke Easterling

Re-Watch the 2002 NFC Championship Game with Rondé Barber

Relive one of the the most iconic moments in Bucs history with the hero of the game.

Luke Easterling