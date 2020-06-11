WATCH: Video of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Practicing with Bucs Teammates

We've known for a while now that Tom Brady has been leading his own practices with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates at a local high school in Tampa.

Now, we have our first video footage of these workouts, courtesy of Tampa's ABC Action News.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady's former teammate with the New England Patriots, was among the other Bucs seen in the video practicing with Brady, as well as center Ryan Jensen.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in free agency after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards. Gronkowski was lured out of a brief retirement by the Bucs, who traded a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to reunite him with his former quarterback.

Check out the video above to see Brady and his new teammates in action.