Bucs Fans' Wish List for New Uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally giving fans what they want, changing their uniforms for the first time since 2014.

Since the Bucs moved on from their previous design, they've yet to make the playoffs, and routinely placed near the bottom of the league every time another media outlet ranks the best and worst uniforms across the NFL.

The team is scheduled to unveil the new threads in April, and former SI writer Paul Lukas of UniWatch says he recently got a sneak peek at what fans will see next month.

But what exactly do Bucs fans want most in the team's new uniforms?

Fixing the "alarm clock" jersey numbers:

Despite their connection with the early-day struggles of the franchise, many fans desperately want a nod to the past and the return of Creamsicle:

Sadly, it seems many fans would settle for any uniform, as long as the team gets back to winning games on a regular basis:

Some other ideas fans have for the new uniforms:

We'll find out soon enough exactly what the Bucs will be wearing next season and beyond, and though many fans may not get exactly what they wish for, if the team starts winning again, they won't be too worried about the uniforms anymore.