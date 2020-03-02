NFL Combine Stars the Bucs Could Target

Though the NFL Scouting Combine is just one stop on the way to the draft, it can be instrumental to players still looking to stand out from the crowd. Most experts will say that the combine does little to sway the minds of scouts and executives, who rely chiefly on tape to make evaluations.

However, the combine remains useful as a general testing ground for basic athleticism and a means of comparison between prospects. A player who may not have gotten much of a look could appear much more enticing after a strong 40 time.

The Bucs may have gotten their own scouting boost from last year's combine, after cornerback Jamel Dean recorded the fastest 40 time among cornerback and the second-fastest time overall:

Tampa Bay ended up selecting him in the third round of the draft shortly thereafter. While the Bucs were likely looking at Dean prior to the combine, it's hard to imagine his 40 time did not help.

Here are four players the Bucs may be looking at following big performances at the NFL Combine:

Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans

While he was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Bruce Arians leaned heavily on running back David Johnson to power the offense, largely thanks to his skills as a receiver. Though he might not find the next David Johnson in this year's draft, he could get a sneaky receiving weapon in Evans.

Though on the smaller side, Evans has all the speed Arians would need from a third-down back. Evans recorded the second-best 40 time of any running back at the combine at 4.41. Coupled with his skills as a receiver, Evans' speed would add a new dimension to a Bucs offense that has lacked a reliable receiver in the backfield.

Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

There was little question regarding Winfield, Jr.'s football IQ heading into the combine, but his athleticism was in doubt. He helped allay some of those fears in the 40-yard dash, recording a respectable 4.45 time.

Son of three-time All Pro cornerback Antoine Winfield, the former Minnesota safety was an All-American in 2019, no doubt propelled by his eight interceptions last season. As the Bucs have lacked a ball-hawk at the safety position for some time, Winfield's addition would help a rising Bucs defense take the next step in 2020.

USC WR Michael Pittman, Jr.

Son of former Bucs RB Michael Pittman, Pittman Jr. might have a place on his father's old team after his combine performance. Instead of blazing the track on the 40, the former USC wide receiver showed off his agility and quickness in the 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, recording top-five times in each.

Given Pittman's 6'4", 223-pound frame, his agility is impressive, particularly since he is not much smaller than Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans. As the Bucs don't have any receivers that match Evans' size, the addition of Pittman would provide Tampa's offense some insurance in the big, strong receiver category.

Auburn CB Javaris Davis

Jason Licht has proven already that he loves defensive backs out of Auburn. What's one more to the mix?

Davis isn't as big as former Auburn teammates Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, but he is no less athletic. He was second among all corners in the 40, recording a 4.39 time. He also had an impressive 10'4" vertical jump, unheard of for a 5'8" player.

Davis' size is likely to keep him available until day 3 of the draft, but his athletic profile augments his ball skills and coverage abilities that will make him a valuable slot corner in the NFL. With secondary depth becoming a premium in the pass-happy NFL, Davis could be a mid- to late-round steal for Tampa Bay.