Bucs Announce Operations Changes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Luke Easterling

The impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to sweep across the sports world, and despite being out of season, the NFL is having to make changes of their own.

As announcements started to roll in regarding cancellations of league meetings, pro day workouts and predraft visits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their own statement, closing down their team facility and making plans for staff to work from home:

All other major sports leagues have suspended their seasons amid the global health crisis, while the NCAA Basketball tournaments have also been cancelled. It remains to be seen how this could impact the 2020 NFL Draft, but the league still plans to move forward with the beginning of the league year, which is still set for next week.

