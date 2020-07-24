Meet Bucs Rookie RB Raymond Calais

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers double-dipped at running back in the 2020 NFL Draft, following up their third-round selection of Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn with Louisiana's Raymond Calais on Day 3.

A speedy home-run threat with big-play ability, Calais proved to be a touchdown waiting to happen at the collegiate level, threatening to take every touch to the house.

He should be particularly valuable for the Bucs on special teams, where he could quickly challenge veteran T.J. Logan for the team's primary duties in the return game. He faces a fairly deep climb up the depth chart on offense, but his ability to break big returns could help him stick on the roster immediately.

Get to know Tampa Bay's new explosive weapon: