AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Meet Bucs Rookie RB Raymond Calais

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers double-dipped at running back in the 2020 NFL Draft, following up their third-round selection of Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn with Louisiana's Raymond Calais on Day 3.

A speedy home-run threat with big-play ability, Calais proved to be a touchdown waiting to happen at the collegiate level, threatening to take every touch to the house.

He should be particularly valuable for the Bucs on special teams, where he could quickly challenge veteran T.J. Logan for the team's primary duties in the return game. He faces a fairly deep climb up the depth chart on offense, but his ability to break big returns could help him stick on the roster immediately.

Get to know Tampa Bay's new explosive weapon:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Tom Brady Reports for COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new QB is getting ready to start his first NFL season away from New England.

Luke Easterling

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Has No Time for Doubters

Tampa Bay's third-round pick has seen the tweets, and he's ready to make a few more believers.

Luke Easterling

Lori Locust Paving the Way for Next Generation of Women in NFL Coaching

Bucs assistant defensive line coach hopes her long, winding journey makes it easier for the women who follow her into the NFL coaching ranks.

Diandra Loux

by

katielauriss

Bucs Agree to Terms with 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay's top draft pick has agreed to the framework for his new contract.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Speaks Out on NFL, NFLPA Discussions on Safety Protocols

Bucs quarterback says players should have faith in union leaders, demand answers from the league.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Just Doesn't Drop the Ball

One of Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl wide receivers is among the league's best when it comes to avoiding drops.

Luke Easterling

Fans at NFL Games Must Wear Face Coverings

If you want to attend an NFL game in 2020, you'll have to wear a mask.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett's Family Pitching Unique Homeschooling Plan Amid COVID-19

Barrett and his wife are looking for a teacher who wants to help their kids learn and get a huge raise.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Defensive Line

Where will the battles happen in the defensive trenches for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, Bucs QBs to Report with Rookies for Training Camp on Thursday

Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay quarterbacks will report with the rookies later this week.

Luke Easterling