Fantasy Football: Mike Evans or Chris Godwin?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the luxury of two Pro Bowl wide receivers, as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are coming off impressive 2019 campaigns.

Evans posted his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season to start his NFL career, a feat only matched by Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Godwin had a breakout season last year, finishing third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards, despite missing multiple games due to injury.

The biggest difference for both of these playmakers in 2020 will be their quarterback, as Tom Brady replaces Jameis Winston. While many might think that decreases their chances of big numbers with a quarterback who won't take as many chances down the field, this is still Bruce Arians' offense, and the Bucs are sure to keep being aggressive and looking for big plays through the air.

But which of these talented Tampa Bay pass-catchers will give you the most value in your fantasy football draft? Watch the video above for our take.