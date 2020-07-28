AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Fantasy Football: Mike Evans or Chris Godwin?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the luxury of two Pro Bowl wide receivers, as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are coming off impressive 2019 campaigns.

Evans posted his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season to start his NFL career, a feat only matched by Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Godwin had a breakout season last year, finishing third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards, despite missing multiple games due to injury.

The biggest difference for both of these playmakers in 2020 will be their quarterback, as Tom Brady replaces Jameis Winston. While many might think that decreases their chances of big numbers with a quarterback who won't take as many chances down the field, this is still Bruce Arians' offense, and the Bucs are sure to keep being aggressive and looking for big plays through the air.

But which of these talented Tampa Bay pass-catchers will give you the most value in your fantasy football draft? Watch the video above for our take.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady, NFL's Most Valuable QB?

One metric suggests the GOAT has been the NFL's most valuable player at the game's most important position.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will have to wait a bit longer to report for training camp.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady at Bucs Facility

After multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing, Tom Brady is officially in the building.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Clap Back at Keenan Allen Over NFL Top 100 Rankings

Chargers receiver came for the Tampa Bay tandem, and they didn't let it sit.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Cornerback

Who will win the battle among Tampa Bay's young and promising corner group?

J. Kanno

Lavonte David Barely Cracks NFL Top 100 List, Twitter Erupts at the Disrespect

Arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL is still being snubbed when it comes to national recognition.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Bucs Show Off New Lockers for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Get your first look at the new spots in the Tampa Bay locker room for their big offseason additions.

Luke Easterling

James Wilder, the Best RB in Bucs History

Relive some of the best highlights from James Wilder's career in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Price Tag Proves Bucs Were Never Going to Land Jamal Adams

Seattle paid a king's ransom for the Pro Bowl safety, and now they'll have to sign him to a big extension, two things the Bucs were never going to do.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Linebacker

Tampa Bay's starters are set, but there will be plenty of action to fight for behind them.

J. Kanno