Fantasy Football: Is Chris Godwin Worth a 1st-Round Pick?

As the 2020 NFL season draws near, fans across the world are preparing for their fantasy football drafts, with rankings and mock drafts already flying in from every different direction.

We know the big names who are likely to come off the board among the first few picks, but if you're picking on the back end of the first round, things can get a bit more tricky.

There are plenty of worthy candidates for those later first-round picks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is sure to be among them.

Watch the video above to see where we think Godwin could merit consideration in your fantasy drafts, and why he's primed for a big year in his first season catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.