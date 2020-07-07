AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Could Be Fantasy Football Busts in 2020

Luke Easterling

If you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, chances are you're pretty thrilled about what the 2020 NFL offseason brought you. Signing Tom Brady in free agency was the cake, and luring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement was the icing.

But if you're a fantasy football player, should you be pumping the brakes on the hype train being driven toward Raymond James Stadium this season?

Absolutely, according to ESPN.com.

A panel of NFL and fantasy football experts recently made their picks for the biggest sleepers, busts and breakout players for the 2020 season, and both Brady and Gronk were popular picks in the bust category.

Daniel Dopp gave his thoughts on why Brady has bust potential in your fantasy leagues for 2020: 

I am in awe of Brady. I want that to be clear. He's the greatest QB of my generation. That's why this is so hard for me. Brady's turning 43 this August, and while he's still playing at a high level, he's still human. So consider me concerned about the oldest QB in the NFL, who's learning a new offense, with new teammates, during a pandemic, while his body works overtime to be a full-time professional athlete. This is about minimizing risk, and I'd rather be a year too early than be a year too late. Brady is my QB12.

Similarly, here's Matt Bowen on why Gronk could disappoint fantasy owners this year:

I get the connection here with quarterback Tom Brady, along with the expectation that the Bucs will use more two-tight end personnel. Throw seams and crossers. That fits the profile for Gronk, who caught 71.1% of his targets from Brady on passes thrown less than 15 yards with the Patriots from 2014-18. However, Gronk's current ADP of 67.0 -- TE6 -- is simply too rich for me. He hasn't played a full season since 2011, and expecting Gronk to return as a consistent, high-end fantasy option is a bit of stretch here. Gronk should be targeted as a lower-tier TE1 in 2019.

The Bucs had a breakout star in Chris Godwin last year, so the secret is out when it comes to his fantasy value moving forward. In fact, if Brady turns out to be something other than a fantasy bust this year, it'll likely be thanks to the presence of Godwin and Mike Evans, two Pro Bowl receivers in their prime, and a Bruce Arians offense that loves to air it out.

Expectations are high in Tampa Bay now that Brady and Gronk are in town, but for fantasy owners, that hype should be tempered with a more realistic perspective of their statistical output.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFLPA President Critical of League's Priorities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Browns center J.C. Tretter penned a letter criticizing the league's plan for a return to play in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Where Does Raymond James Stadium Rank Among NFL Venues?

See where the Bucs' home field ranks among the rest of the stadiums in the NFL.

Luke Easterling

Will Tom Brady Outplay Cam Newton in 2020?

How will Brady's performance in Tampa Bay stack up against Newton's in New England?

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II is Training Hard in the Arizona Heat

Tampa Bay's starting running back is running hills in the desert to prepare for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Randy Moss: 'How Are They Going to Protect Tom Brady?'

Brady's former teammate is concerned about his protection in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

cfbcfbcfb

Get to Know Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs

Meet Tampa Bay's first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Quarterback

Breaking down the battles that could happen on Tampa Bay's quarterback depth chart in 2020.

J. Kanno

Who Runs the World? Sean Murphy-Bunting Will Tell You

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is all about supporting his mom's non-profit.

Luke Easterling

Get to Know Bucs Rookie Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Meet Tampa Bay's second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Yes, Tristan Wirfs Can Still Jump Out of a Pool

Tampa Bay's 320-pound first-round draft pick is a ridiculous athlete.

Luke Easterling