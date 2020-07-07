Why Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Could Be Fantasy Football Busts in 2020

If you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, chances are you're pretty thrilled about what the 2020 NFL offseason brought you. Signing Tom Brady in free agency was the cake, and luring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement was the icing.

But if you're a fantasy football player, should you be pumping the brakes on the hype train being driven toward Raymond James Stadium this season?

Absolutely, according to ESPN.com.

A panel of NFL and fantasy football experts recently made their picks for the biggest sleepers, busts and breakout players for the 2020 season, and both Brady and Gronk were popular picks in the bust category.

Daniel Dopp gave his thoughts on why Brady has bust potential in your fantasy leagues for 2020:

I am in awe of Brady. I want that to be clear. He's the greatest QB of my generation. That's why this is so hard for me. Brady's turning 43 this August, and while he's still playing at a high level, he's still human. So consider me concerned about the oldest QB in the NFL, who's learning a new offense, with new teammates, during a pandemic, while his body works overtime to be a full-time professional athlete. This is about minimizing risk, and I'd rather be a year too early than be a year too late. Brady is my QB12.

Similarly, here's Matt Bowen on why Gronk could disappoint fantasy owners this year:

I get the connection here with quarterback Tom Brady, along with the expectation that the Bucs will use more two-tight end personnel. Throw seams and crossers. That fits the profile for Gronk, who caught 71.1% of his targets from Brady on passes thrown less than 15 yards with the Patriots from 2014-18. However, Gronk's current ADP of 67.0 -- TE6 -- is simply too rich for me. He hasn't played a full season since 2011, and expecting Gronk to return as a consistent, high-end fantasy option is a bit of stretch here. Gronk should be targeted as a lower-tier TE1 in 2019.

The Bucs had a breakout star in Chris Godwin last year, so the secret is out when it comes to his fantasy value moving forward. In fact, if Brady turns out to be something other than a fantasy bust this year, it'll likely be thanks to the presence of Godwin and Mike Evans, two Pro Bowl receivers in their prime, and a Bruce Arians offense that loves to air it out.

Expectations are high in Tampa Bay now that Brady and Gronk are in town, but for fantasy owners, that hype should be tempered with a more realistic perspective of their statistical output.