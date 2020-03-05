Melvin Gordon Could Entice Bucs in Free Agency

In the early weeks of the 2019 season, rumors were swirling that the Los Angeles Chargers might be forced to trade star running back Melvin Gordon, who was holding out for a long-term contract extension.

Seemingly in the market for a featured back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a popular potential destination as conversations and debates raged about where Gordon could possibly land in a trade.

Instead, Gordon eventually reported to the Chargers, and finished the season. But now, it appears that he's indeed looking for a new place to play.

ESPN's Josina Anderson is reporting Gordon plans to test the waters of free agency when the new league year begins later this month:

There are plenty of reasons the Bucs would be interested in Gordon. A former first-round pick out of Wisconsin, Gordon is a complete player who brings the kind of three-down skill set Tampa Bay has wanted out of their top running, but simply hasn't been able to find.

Ronald Jones II flashed at times during his second NFL season, but he's still struggling to prove he can be a factor on third downs, both as a receiver and a pass protector.

In addition to Gordon's 4,000-plus rushing yards over his five NFL seasons, he's also 224 receptions for 1,873 yards, and 11 of his 47 career touchdowns have come through the air. Injuries have been a factor at times for Gordon, but his production has also been impacted by the fact that he hasn't always had to carry the full load of touches for the Bolts, especially with the recent emergence of Austin Ekeler.

It's unclear what kind of money Gordon would command on the open market, but if he's indeed available, don't be surprised if the Bucs enter the conversation.