AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Melvin Gordon Could Entice Bucs in Free Agency

Luke Easterling

In the early weeks of the 2019 season, rumors were swirling that the Los Angeles Chargers might be forced to trade star running back Melvin Gordon, who was holding out for a long-term contract extension.

Seemingly in the market for a featured back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a popular potential destination as conversations and debates raged about where Gordon could possibly land in a trade.

Instead, Gordon eventually reported to the Chargers, and finished the season. But now, it appears that he's indeed looking for a new place to play.

ESPN's Josina Anderson is reporting Gordon plans to test the waters of free agency when the new league year begins later this month:

There are plenty of reasons the Bucs would be interested in Gordon. A former first-round pick out of Wisconsin, Gordon is a complete player who brings the kind of three-down skill set Tampa Bay has wanted out of their top running, but simply hasn't been able to find.

Ronald Jones II flashed at times during his second NFL season, but he's still struggling to prove he can be a factor on third downs, both as a receiver and a pass protector. 

In addition to Gordon's 4,000-plus rushing yards over his five NFL seasons, he's also 224 receptions for 1,873 yards, and 11 of his 47 career touchdowns have come through the air. Injuries have been a factor at times for Gordon, but his production has also been impacted by the fact that he hasn't always had to carry the full load of touches for the Bolts, especially with the recent emergence of Austin Ekeler.

It's unclear what kind of money Gordon would command on the open market, but if he's indeed available, don't be surprised if the Bucs enter the conversation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Could Bucs Score Multiple 1st-Round Picks?

If the Bucs made a trade into the latter half of the first round, who would be their target?

Luke Easterling

by

Bmlerman

If the Bucs Sign Tom Brady, Who Wears No. 12?

Would the GOAT try to get his jersey number from Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin?

Luke Easterling

Could Teddy Bridgewater Replace Jameis Winston?

If the Bucs look for a new QB this offseason, a division rival could have the solution.

Luke Easterling

The suspense is killing us.

Luke Easterling

Would Bucs Spend 1st-Round Pick on a Running Back?

The Bucs need a boost in the backfield, but would they spend their top pick to make it happen?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Front-Runners to Land Tom Brady?

One ESPN analyst thinks Tampa Bay is the leading candidate to land the NFL's big-name free agent.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades for Top QBs Shake Up Early Picks

What teams could make huge moves up the board for a franchise quarterback?

Luke Easterling

If Not the Bucs, Who Would Sign Jameis Winston?

If he doesn't return to Tampa Bay, where could Jameis Winston land in free agency?

J. Kanno

Bucs Take Big Risk if Jameis Winston Hits Free Agency

Tampa Bay's master plan at quarterback could backfire in a big way.

Luke Easterling

NFL Combine Stars the Bucs Could Target

These prospects stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Bucs should take notice.

J. Kanno