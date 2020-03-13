NFL Free Agency: Full Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

We're just days away from the start of a new NFL league year, which means another free-agent frenzy is just around the corner.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already at the center of some big rumors this year, and they've got plenty of cap space to spend on some prime targets, should they wish.

Let's break it all down and see where the Bucs stand now, and where they could go in terms of adding some veteran help this offseason:

2019 RECORD

The Bucs finished 7-9 in 2019, overcoming a slow start with a four-game winning streak down the stretch. Back-to-back home losses ended the year on a sour note and kept them out of the playoffs, but there was enough to make Bucs fans excited for 2020 and beyond.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

OLB Sam Acho

S Andrew Adams

DL Beau Allen

RB Peyton Barber

OLB Shaquil Barrett

T Demar Dotson

QB Blaine Gabbert

T Jerald Hawkins

ILB Kevin Minter

OLB Carl Nassib

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

WR Breshad Perriman

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

CB Ryan Smith

S Darian Stewart

DL Ndamukong Suh

G Earl Watford

T Josh Wells

QB Jameis Winston

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

TE Antony Auclair

2020 EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

TE Tanner Hudson

G Mike Liedtke

WR Bryant Mitchell

S Orion Stewart

SALARY CAP SPACE

$79,894,844 (per Over The Cap)

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN

Most of Tampa Bay's attention (and money) will be spent retaining their own free agents rather than going hard after new additions.

The one exception to that will be at quarterback where both head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht have made it clear the team wants to pursue alternative options to Jameis Winston. After five seasons in Tampa Bay, Winston is set to hit free agency, but the Bucs appear willing to let him test the waters as they do the same with potential replacements.

Tom Brady is likely to be their primary target should he actually hit the market, with Teddy Bridgewater and and Philip Rivers also potentially in the mix. If the Bucs whiff on all of their alternatives, and Winston doesn't find what he wants elsewhere, it's still possible both sides could come back to the table and work out a new deal.

Outside of that, the Bucs will make sure to retain NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett one way or another. The franchise tag is a last resort, but if the the two sides can't agree to a long-term extension, Barrett will return on the tag for at least one more season.

Barrett's not the only important player along the defensive line Tampa Bay wants to retain. Jason Pierre-Paul was a huge presence last season, both on the field and in the locker room, and the team would be wise to bring him back. Ndamukong Suh was also a key cog in the NFL's top-ranked rush defense last year, and could be back on another one-year deal. The odd man out could be Carl Nassib, who might find more money elsewhere than what the Bucs could have left over after paying everyone else in the defensive trenches.

On offense, Tampa Bay will be focused on trying to keep Breshad Perriman, who stepped up as the team's top pass-catcher after hamstring injuries ended the season prematurely for Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He may get more money and more targets elsewhere, but he may prefer to stay in the league's top passing offense and a scheme he clearly fits well after his success down the stretch last year.

Also don't be surprised if the Bucs bring back veteran right tackle Demar Dotson on a one-year deal, keeping the longest-tenured player on the roster for at least one more season.

POTENTIAL FREE AGENCY TARGETS

As previously mentioned, quarterback will be the biggest fish the Bucs go after in free agency, whether it's Brady or another veteran who could take advantage of the weapons in Tampa Bay without turning the ball over as much as Winston has. A decent chunk of Tampa Bay's cap space will be spent paying for Winston's replacement, or paying for him to come back if other options fall through.

Outside of that, expect the Bucs to look for more economical options at positions of need, allowing them to have more freedom in the 2020 NFL Draft

Among those options could be safety Tony Jefferson, who was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens to save some cap space. Jefferson played for both Arians and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles with the Arizona Cardinals at the start of his career, and that familiarity could make him a solid fit for a young secondary that could use some experience.

Other moves would depend on which of Tampa Bay's own free agents they aren't able to retain. If Dotson doesn't return at right tackle, the Bucs could make a big play for Jack Conklin (Tennessee Titans), though they would have to outbid many competitors. If Perriman leaves, Tampa Bay could target a veteran No. 3 receiver to replace him, such as Emmanuel Sanders (San Francisco 49ers) or Randall Cobb (Dallas Cowboys).