3 Bucs Legends Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released the list of semifinalists for next year's class, and three former members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the cut.

Cornerback Ronde Barber, safety John Lynch and defensive end Simeon Rice are all among this year's 25 semifinalists.

Barber is a semifinalist for the third straight year, while Lynch has made the initial cut eight years running, with six appearances as a finalist without getting his gold jacket. This is Rice's second appearance as a semifinalist.

Now an analyst and color commentary for NFL on Fox, Barber is the only player in NFL history with more than 45 interceptions and more than 25 sacks, and holds the league record for consecutive starts by a cornerback.

Lynch is now the general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, following a playing career split between the Bucs and the Denver Broncos that saw him make nine Pro Bowls. Rice's 122 career sacks are 20th all-time in NFL history, and the 69.5 sacks as a Buc are No. 2 in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

If any of the three end up landing a gold jacket, they'll join Sapp, Derrick Brooks and Lee Roy Selmon as Buccaneers enshrined in Canton.