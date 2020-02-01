Bucs Legend John Lynch Snubbed by Hall of Fame Yet Again

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has been announced, and yet again, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch didn't make the cut.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Lynch spent the better part of his career in Tampa Bay before finishing his tenure with the Denver Broncos and a short stint with the New England Patriots.

Lynch was passed over after being a finalist for the seventh straight year, and despite being a member of the Ring of Honor for both the Bucs and Broncos.

After the announcements were made, Lynch showed his trademark class, taking to social media to congratulate those who did get the call:

Lynch, who is now the general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, will now hope to further strengthen his case by winning a Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He was named the NFL's Executive of the Year after helping to rebuild the 49ers into a contender.

It was a tough year for Lynch to try and break through, given that four of the 15 finalists were at his safety position. Steve Atwater and Troy Polamalu got the call this time around, while Lynch and LeRoy Butler will have to wait.

Looking ahead, Lynch will now try to get his gold jacket next year, when the Super Bowl is held in Tampa Bay.