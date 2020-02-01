AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Legend John Lynch Snubbed by Hall of Fame Yet Again

Luke Easterling

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has been announced, and yet again, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch didn't make the cut.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Lynch spent the better part of his career in Tampa Bay before finishing his tenure with the Denver Broncos and a short stint with the New England Patriots.

Lynch was passed over after being a finalist for the seventh straight year, and despite being a member of the Ring of Honor for both the Bucs and Broncos.

After the announcements were made, Lynch showed his trademark class, taking to social media to congratulate those who did get the call:

Lynch, who is now the general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, will now hope to further strengthen his case by winning a Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He was named the NFL's Executive of the Year after helping to rebuild the 49ers into a contender.

It was a tough year for Lynch to try and break through, given that four of the 15 finalists were at his safety position. Steve Atwater and Troy Polamalu got the call this time around, while Lynch and LeRoy Butler will have to wait.

Looking ahead, Lynch will now try to get his gold jacket next year, when the Super Bowl is held in Tampa Bay. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2019 Highlights of Bucs' Dominant Defensive Line

Tampa Bay's defensive front led the NFL in rush defense, and boasted the league's sack leader.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Super-Fan 'Big Nasty' to Join 'Hall of Fans'

They call him "Big Nasty," and he's one of the league's most recognizable game-day faces.

Luke Easterling

Warren Sapp Makes Hall of Fame Case for John Lynch

Hall of Famer pounds the table for his former teammate to join him in Canton this year.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Relive Shaq Barrett's Dominant 2019 Season

Check out the best highlights from the NFL sack leader's dream campaign.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady with a cryptic tweet. What's it mean? https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1223027359256862720

Luke Easterling

Are Bucs Dark-Horse Landing Spot for Tom Brady?

Patriots' legendary QB is a free agent, and Tampa Bay could entice him.

Luke Easterling

Should Bucs Give Jameis Winston One More Season?

Former Bucs QB says his old team should give former No. 1 pick one more shot.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

NFL sack leader keeps making kids smile at the Pro Bowl. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1222247978158546945

Luke Easterling

See Which Former Bucs Made XFL Rosters

The new spring football league begins play soon, and Bucs fans will recognize a few names.

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

2019 Bucs in Review: Wide Receiver

A closer look at how the Bucs' wide receivers performed in 2019.

J. Kanno