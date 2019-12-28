BucsMaven
Chris Godwin Ruled Out vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will close out the 2019 season with a home date against the Atlanta Falcons, but they'll do it without both of their Pro Bowl pass-catchers.

Chris Godwin has been ruled out for the second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury:

The Bucs have already been without Mike Evans since he suffered a hamstring injury of his own on a 61-yard touchdown reception in a 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Godwin sustained his injury during a 38-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, after he had already racked up 121 yards on five receptions.

With both Evans and Godwin out again, look for Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson to start on the outside for Tampa Bay on Sunday, while tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard see plenty of targets, as well.

