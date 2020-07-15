AllBucs
Shaq Barrett Gets Disrespected by 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings

Luke Easterling

What's a guy got to do to get some virtual respect around here?

Evidently, leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks last year isn't enough to be considered one of the top 10 pass rushers in the NFL, at least not by video game standards.

EA Sports' latest version of the "Madden NFL" video game recently released their player ratings for the top 10 pass rushers in the game, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett doesn't make the cut:

Sure, there's something to be said for traits over production, or that Barrett might be a one-year wonder, but it's worth noting that Barrett racked up those incredible numbers last year in his first season as a full-time starter. He spent his four previous seasons with the Denver Broncos, almost exclusively as a rotational player.

Barrett could have easily had even more than 19.5 sacks last year, too. He finished the season with an incredible three-sack performance that allowed him to leapfrog Chandler Jones and finish the year with the crown.

Looks like he may have to do it again in 2020 before the video game world will give him any respect.

