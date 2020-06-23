AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

LOOK: Mike Evans in Bucs' New Uniforms

Luke Easterling

In 2014, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent their first-round pick on Mike Evans, who is on a Hall of Fame pace six years into his NFL career. 

That same year, they also unveiled new uniforms for the first time since 1997. The new look wasn't well-received universally, thanks in large part to their alarm-clock style jersey numbers.

To the joy of many, the Bucs retired those duds this offseason, opting for a more modernized version of the look they wore from 1997-2013.

When the new uniforms were unveiled, the promotional materials featured a trio of Tampa Bay stars: Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, and the linebacker tandem of Lavonte David and Devin White. Since then, the Bucs have also shown off their two big offseason additions in their new threads, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Now, we're getting our first look at Evans in all three of Tampa Bay's new uniform options:

The new look has been a huge hit not just with Bucs fans, but across the league, as well. Evans will make any uniform look good, though, as he continues his march toward Canton as one of the best players in Tampa Bay history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady's Bucs Workouts Continue, Despite NFLPA Recommendation

Tampa Bay's new QB was back on the field with his new teammates Tuesday, despite a recent statement from the NFLPA on private group workouts.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Biggest Challenge Going Into the 2020 Season

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich uncovers what he believes is Brady's biggest obstacle heading into his first season in Tampa Bay.

Drew Bradstreet

Bucs Share Father's Day Tributes

See the heartfelt tributes posted by Bucs players to honor their dads Sunday.

Luke Easterling

Re-Watch the 2002 NFC Championship Game with Rondé Barber

Relive one of the the most iconic moments in Bucs history with the hero of the game.

Luke Easterling

NFLPA Recommends No Private Group Workouts for Players

Players union medical director says recent rise in COVID-19 cases should keep players from working out in groups.

Luke Easterling

Report: Multiple Bucs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least two players have tested positive, as has an assistant coach.

Luke Easterling

Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Football May Not Happen This Year"

A well-known health expert is skeptical about a football season happening in 2020.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Assistant Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Two other Tampa Bay coaches have also reportedly been quarantined.

Luke Easterling

Should the Bucs Trade for Jamal Adams?

Jets' star safety wants a trade, but would Tampa Bay make sense as a potential landing spot?

Luke Easterling

LOOK: First Photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Bucs Uniform

Here's our first official look at the Tampa Bay tight end in his new threads.

Luke Easterling