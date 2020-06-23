LOOK: Mike Evans in Bucs' New Uniforms

In 2014, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent their first-round pick on Mike Evans, who is on a Hall of Fame pace six years into his NFL career.

That same year, they also unveiled new uniforms for the first time since 1997. The new look wasn't well-received universally, thanks in large part to their alarm-clock style jersey numbers.

To the joy of many, the Bucs retired those duds this offseason, opting for a more modernized version of the look they wore from 1997-2013.

When the new uniforms were unveiled, the promotional materials featured a trio of Tampa Bay stars: Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, and the linebacker tandem of Lavonte David and Devin White. Since then, the Bucs have also shown off their two big offseason additions in their new threads, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Now, we're getting our first look at Evans in all three of Tampa Bay's new uniform options:

The new look has been a huge hit not just with Bucs fans, but across the league, as well. Evans will make any uniform look good, though, as he continues his march toward Canton as one of the best players in Tampa Bay history.