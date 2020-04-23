2020 NFL Mock Draft: Final 7-Round Projections for Bucs

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to add more young talent to their already promising roster.

Armed with one pick in each round, the Bucs are in position to fill some immediate needs, as well as adding young depth on both sides of the ball.

Here's our final seven-round projection for Tampa Bay:

1st Round, No. 14 Overall: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

If any of the top four offensive tackles are going to fall to the Bucs at No. 14, Becton seems like the most likely candidate. A massive mountain of a man, Mekhi's looks dominant on film, routinely overwhelming smaller defenders as both a run blocker and a pass protector. He would give Tampa Bay a huge upgrade a right tackle, and possibly a long-term solution that could push Donovan Smith out of the left tackle spot.

2nd Round, No. 45 Overall: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Ronald Jones II bounced back from a dismal rookie season with a strong sophomore campaign, but the Bucs still need a versatile back who can excel on third downs. Tom Brady loves to use his running backs in the passing game, and Edwards-Helaire is the perfect prospect to take advantage of that. He's a physical runner who breaks tackles with ease, and his pass-catching prowess is the perfect fit.

3rd Round, No. 76 Overall: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

The Bucs already have two Pro Bowlers at wide receiver in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but Breshad Perriman's departure in free agency leaves them without a proven No. 3 target. Justin Watson and Scotty Miller still have potential, but the Bucs should take advantage of this year's deep class of pass-catchers at some point in the middle rounds. Edwards missed the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury, but his film shows a well-rounded player with size and speed who could make a big impact in this offense.

4th Round, No. 117 Overall: DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Ndamukong Suh is back alongside Vita Vea to anchor the NFL's top-ranked rush defense from 2019, but he's only on a one-year deal once again. Beau Allen left in free agency, leaving Tampa Bay's interior depth thin. Lawrence may not be the most athletic defender in this draft, but he's a big, physical player who anchored a national-champion defense at LSU. His experience against top competition and his leadership ability would be a huge bargain this late.

5th Round, No. 162 overall: S Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Injuries have tested Tampa Bay's depth at safety in recent years, and though there's still plenty of youth and promise across this unit, adding to their ranks on Day 3 shouldn't be out of the question. Hudson is a versatile defender who can mix it up in the box against the run, but also hang with opposing pass-catchers in coverage, and he brings immediate value on special teams, as well.

6th Round, No. 195 Overall: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Tampa Bay's dynamic tandem of Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul is back for 2020, but Barrett is only on the franchise tag, and Pierre-Paul is on a two-year deal. Carl Nassib left in free agency, and rookie Anthony Nelson was injured for most of 2019, so depth is an issue here. Gipson was highly productive for the Golden Hurricane, and would be a great value this late in the draft.

7th Round, No. 241 Overall: Cameron Clark, OL, Charlotte

The Bucs don't have an immediate need in the starting lineup after addressing tackle in the first round, but the offensive line could still use added depth and versatility. That's where Clark comes in, as a prospect who could play both guard at tackle at the next level. One of this year's hidden gems in the offensive line class, Clark could be a valuable depth piece down the road.