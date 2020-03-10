2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Landing Spots for Top QBs

There are few questions among the first two picks in the 2020 NFL draft, but after that, things could get a little crazy.

One way the chaos could start early depends on whether or not a team moves up the board for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the Miami Dolphins have been the most popular team rumored to be interested in making such a trade.

But what if they stay at No. 5 overall, and still don't take Tua? Could they still land a franchise quarterback in the first round, considering they have three selections to play with on the draft's first day?

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, who has the Dolphins passing on all the available quarterbacks in favor of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 5 overall. Thankfully for Miami fans, he still has them landing Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 18 overall.

The Dolphins aren't the only team to make a surprise move at quarterback in Brooks' mock. He also has the Bucs spending the No. 14 overall pick on Utah State's Jordan Love. Brooks notes that Love's arm strength and upside would be a perfect fit for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and his aggressive passing scheme.

There's no doubt Love would fit Arians' offensive philosophy, but taking him over Herbert would be a shocking development. Herbert is a much more polished, pro-ready prospect, and at this point in Arians' coaching career, I'm betting he'd be more interested in spending a top-15 pick on a passer who could make a more immediate impact as opposed to a project who needs more development before he's ready to start.

To check out Brooks' full first-round projection at NFL.com, click here.