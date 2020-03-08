Bucs Add Former Safety to Coaching Staff

After a respectable career as a key reserve and special teams player, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keith Tandy is returning to the Pewter Pirates, but this time as a coach.

Tandy is joining his old team as a special teams assistant, per The Athletic's Greg Auman:

A sixth-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft out of West Virginia, Tandy stuck on the Tampa Bay roster and became a reliable contributor on both defense and special teams for the Bucs. He appeared in 84 games over six seasons with the Bucs.