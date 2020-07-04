Gay Culverhouse, Former Bucs Team President, Dies at 73

Gay Culverhouse, former team president and executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, died Wednesday at the age of 73.

The daughter of former Bucs owner Hugh Culverhouse, Gay became a vocal advocate for injured and retired NFL players.

Current Bucs owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer issued a statement Friday on Culverhouse's passing, and the impact she made on the franchise throughout her years of service:

Culverhouse worked tirelessly for the cause of NFL players who had been impacted by brain injuries sustained during their time playing in the league, including efforts through her Gay Culverhouse Players’ Outreach Program, now known as Retired Player Assistance.

After building a successful career in education, Culverhouse joined her father's team and became one of the highest-ranking women in the entire NFL, serving as vice president and treasurer before eventually becoming team president.