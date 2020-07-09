No Post-Game Jersey Swaps for NFL Players in 2020

The entire professional sports world is sure to look plenty different in the wake of COVID-19, and as the 2020 NFL season draws near, some of those differences are starting to reveal themselves.

One such change will be prohibiting players from interacting within six feet of one another after games, including the recent post-game tradition of swapping jerseys, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

The trend has become a favorite among players, swapping jerseys with fellow superstars, college teammates and even brothers. But as the league tries to adhere to health and safety guidelines amid the current health crisis, this is just one of many things that will have to change for at least this season.