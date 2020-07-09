AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

No Post-Game Jersey Swaps for NFL Players in 2020

Luke Easterling

The entire professional sports world is sure to look plenty different in the wake of COVID-19, and as the 2020 NFL season draws near, some of those differences are starting to reveal themselves.

One such change will be prohibiting players from interacting within six feet of one another after games, including the recent post-game tradition of swapping jerseys, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

The trend has become a favorite among players, swapping jerseys with fellow superstars, college teammates and even brothers. But as the league tries to adhere to health and safety guidelines amid the current health crisis, this is just one of many things that will have to change for at least this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Teams are Playing More Dime Defense than Base

It's not just nickel that's more popular with today's NFL defenses anymore.

Luke Easterling

Is Tom Brady Still a Top-10 QB in the NFL?

Even at 43 years old, Brady can still count himself among the best in the game.

Luke Easterling

NFL, NFLPA Discussing Plan for Players to Opt Out of 2020 Season

The league and the players union are working on a plan for players who prefer to sit out this season due to COVID-19.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Help NFC South Rank No. 1 at WR

Tampa Bay's dynamic duo is a big reason why the NFC South has the NFL's best wide receivers.

Luke Easterling

Should the Bucs Trade for Raheem Mostert?

San Francisco's top rusher wants out without a new deal, but would he be a fit in Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting Isn't Resting on His Impressive Rookie Season

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is hard at work improving his game this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Running Back

Who will win out at running back in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season?

J. Kanno

Why Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Could Be Fantasy Football Busts in 2020

Buyer beware on Tampa Bay's big offseason additions in your 2020 fantasy football league.

Luke Easterling

NFLPA President Critical of League's Priorities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Browns center J.C. Tretter penned a letter criticizing the league's plan for a return to play in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Where Does Raymond James Stadium Rank Among NFL Venues?

See where the Bucs' home field ranks among the rest of the stadiums in the NFL.

Luke Easterling