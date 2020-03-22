AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Re-Sign S Andrew Adams

J. Kanno

With the initial tidal wave of free agency now past, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can now turn their focus to re-signing their depth and role players. 

Next up is safety Andrew Adams, who signed a one-year, $1.01 million contract to return to Tampa Bay (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Adams' contract qualifies the Bucs to count just $750,000 towards their salary cap based on his experience in the NFL.

In two years with Tampa Bay, Adams recorded five interceptions, 12 pass break-ups and 84 tackles. Adams played a largely rotational role for the Bucs but saw uptick in work last year when he started 11 games and played 54 percent of defensive snaps. 

He will likely continue rotating onto the field in 2020 with his playtime depending on the health of Bucs 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Say Thank You, Goodbye to Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay bids farewell to their starting quarterback of the last five seasons.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Restructure TE Cameron Brate's Contract

Tampa Bay is tweaking some numbers for a veteran tight end.

J. Kanno

Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Full-Page Tampa Newspaper Ad

The Pats took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to thank their QB and wish him well in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Players React to Tom Brady Signing

Tom Brady's new teammates are understandably excited for his arrival.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Why Tom Brady Can Fuel Bucs' Return to Glory

The Bucs are ready to win now, and Tom Brady can put them over the top.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Re-Sign LB Kevin Minter

A key reserve returns to Tampa Bay's defense on a one-year deal.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Jameis Winston Bids Farewell to Tampa Bay

The former No. 1 overall pick says farewell to Tampa Bay via social media.

Luke Easterling

In Tom Brady, Bucs Finally Land the Big Fish

After years of being jilted by big names, Tampa Bay is finally bringing one home.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Chris Godwin Talks Tom Brady, No. 12 Jersey

Who will wear No. 12 for the Bucs in 2020?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: A Successor for Tom Brady?

Would the Bucs spend this year's first-round pick on Tom Brady's eventual replacement?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55