Bucs Re-Sign S Andrew Adams

With the initial tidal wave of free agency now past, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can now turn their focus to re-signing their depth and role players.

Next up is safety Andrew Adams, who signed a one-year, $1.01 million contract to return to Tampa Bay (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Adams' contract qualifies the Bucs to count just $750,000 towards their salary cap based on his experience in the NFL.

In two years with Tampa Bay, Adams recorded five interceptions, 12 pass break-ups and 84 tackles. Adams played a largely rotational role for the Bucs but saw uptick in work last year when he started 11 games and played 54 percent of defensive snaps.

He will likely continue rotating onto the field in 2020 with his playtime depending on the health of Bucs 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans.