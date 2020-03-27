Bucs to Re-Sign CB Ryan Smith

Special teams sometime get the short end of the stick when it comes to free agent acquisitions, but even small moves can have a big impact.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a vital move to shore up their kick coverage and cornerback depth by bringing back CB Ryan Smith, per multiple reports:

The Bucs drafted Smith in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He is now the only player Tampa Bay drafted that year who is still on the roster.

Known less for his skills as a corner than his value as a special teams gunner, Smith played over half the Bucs' special teams snaps in 2019 despite missing the first four games of the season on suspension.

His return following his suspension saw marked improvement in the Bucs' kickoff and punt coverage, which should persist now that Tampa has locked him in.