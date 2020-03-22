AllBucs
Bucs Say Thank You, Goodbye to Jameis Winston

Luke Easterling

For the first time since 2014, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new franchise quarterback.

While the excitement over Tom Brady's arrival continues to build across the Bucs' fan base, it also marks the end of the Tampa Bay journey for Jameis Winston, the team's all-time leading passer.

Winston posted his own goodbye on social media Saturday, and the team did the same Sunday:

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Winston put up huge numbers for the Bucs throughout his career, both good and bad. At just 26 years old, Winston leaves Tampa Bay as the franchise's all-time leader in every major passing category. Unfortunately, he also turned the ball over more than any other quarterback since he entered the league.

The Bucs keep another strange streak going, having never given a second contract to a quarterback the team drafted.

