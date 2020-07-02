AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Will the Bucs Play Any Preseason Games in 2020?

Luke Easterling

Up until now, the NFL's 2020 game slate has been planned on schedule, without any impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It appears as if that is about to change.

The NFL's 2020 preseason could be reduced from four games, or completely cancelled in favor of giving teams more time to prepare in training camp for regular season games (via NFL Network):

Both the league and the NFLPA will both have to find a balance between the health and safety of players and team personnel with preparing teams and players for the upcoming season. While all parties continue to be optimistic that the 2020 season can happen in its entirety, this looks like the first big obstacle to making that happen.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Tests His Hoops Skills vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Gronk vs. Shaq in a game of "H-O-R-S-E".

Luke Easterling

Are the Bucs a Top-5 Roster in the NFL?

Pro Football Focus has high praise for Tampa Bay's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Mike Evans is Putting in the Work

Tampa Bay's star receiver is hard at work preparing for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Which Bucs Rookie Will Be the Biggest Steal?

Which first-year player will outplay their draft slot in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Shaq Barrett Forced to Evacuate Home Due to Fires

NFL's reigning sack leader joked that hopefully the Bucs can get him a long-term extension so he can buy a new one.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Sean Murphy-Bunting Shows Up Big in His Hometown

Relive Sean Murphy-Bunting's game-sealing pick-six against the Detroit Lions

Luke Easterling

Could Antonio Brown Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Could AB get a reunion with both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians as the Bucs try to make a Super Bowl run?

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett on Tampa Bay: 'I am Most Definitely Going to Be Here Next Year'

One way or another, the NFL's reigning sack leader will be with the Bucs in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting Pays it Forward with Small Act of Kindness

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is doing what he can to spread kindness in his community.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Still Have Big Questions Heading into 2020

Despite a star-studded offseason, there are still reasons to be concerned about Tampa Bay's Super Bowl chances in 2020.

Luke Easterling