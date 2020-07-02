Will the Bucs Play Any Preseason Games in 2020?

Up until now, the NFL's 2020 game slate has been planned on schedule, without any impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It appears as if that is about to change.

The NFL's 2020 preseason could be reduced from four games, or completely cancelled in favor of giving teams more time to prepare in training camp for regular season games (via NFL Network):

Both the league and the NFLPA will both have to find a balance between the health and safety of players and team personnel with preparing teams and players for the upcoming season. While all parties continue to be optimistic that the 2020 season can happen in its entirety, this looks like the first big obstacle to making that happen.