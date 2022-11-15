NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks

The NFL weekend schedule began with a fun win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks.

It ended with another fun game on Monday night when the Washington Commanders sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from the land of undefeated teams.

That outcome impacts Tampa Bay because they're now four games off the pace of the best record in the NFC, with seven to play.

By beating Geno Smith and his pesky Seattle squad, the Bucs not only returned to .500 but improved their stock within the greater NFL landscape as well.

"Rachaad White is rolling, the Buccaneers’ passing game looks suddenly dangerous and many of the schematic mismatches they’ve been setting up are now causing defenses problems," wrote Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "We’re not saying the Buccaneers are Super Bowl contenders (yet), but we are saying they’ll win this division comfortably."

Speaking of the NFC South, the next best team in the division according to Orr's rankings is the Atlanta Falcons who came in at 19 with a 4-6 record.

The biggest surprise of the division this year is the absolute fall from grace the New Orleans Saints are experiencing currently, and their 29th-place ranking represents that perfectly.

Finally, the Carolina Panthers are technically not last in the NFC South, and they aren't last in Orr's rankings either, coming in 31st. One spot ahead of the Houston Texans.

The Panthers visit quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 while the Saints host the Los Angeles Rams and the Falcons host the Chicago Bears.

So there's a fighting chance the Buccaneers climb the NFL power rankings after the next weekend of games and improve their grasp on the division lead, all while enjoying some R&R during their bye week.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



