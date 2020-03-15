AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs in Two-Horse Race with Patriots for Tom Brady?

Luke Easterling

For weeks now, it's been clear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to make a strong play for Tom Brady, should the legendary quarterback actually hit free agency. Understandably so, the Bucs have been expected to do battle with multiple challengers for Brady's services, but the field may be thinning.

The Tennessee Titans made sense as a potential destination for Brady, given his relationship with former teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. But on Sunday, the Titans agreed to terms on a long-term extension with Ryan Tannehill, effectively removing themselves from the Brady conversation.

The Indianapolis Colts could be involved, as could the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. But former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms tells NBC Sports that he believes the race for Brady is down to just Tampa Bay and New England:

If the 49ers are indeed out of the conversation, that still leave a few more teams that could be targeting Brady. The Chargers have already parted ways with Philip Rivers, and could use the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL draft to replace him. Rivers has been rumored as a potential fit for the Colts, which would take another landing spot out of the Brady sweepstakes. The Raiders still have Derek Carr entrenched as their starter, but Jon Gruden and company could be tempted by the chance to add Brady.

Given the pass-catching weapons they have, along with plenty of cap space, the Bucs should be able to make as strong a run as any team for Brady. The question will simply come down to what Brady wants. Returning to New England still seems to be the best bet, but Tampa Bay appears to be outlasting other teams as free agency draws near.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Mulling Over QB Options as Free Agency Approaches

The Bucs are considering their options with the NFL free agent deadline approaching fast.

Drew Bradstreet

NFLPA Approves New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Big changes are on the way for the NFL thanks to a new CBA accepted by the players.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Who Replaces Tom Brady in 1st Round?

Will the Patriots spend their top pick on a replacement for their legendary quarterback?

Luke Easterling

What to Expect with Bucs, Shaq Barrett

Will the NFL sack leader return to Tampa Bay for the 2020 season, and perhaps more?

Luke Easterling

Buc of the Day: RB Earnest Graham

Get to know one of the most underrated running backs in Bucs history.

J. Kanno

by

Jody4957

Bucs Fans' Wish List for New Uniforms

Tampa Bay fans weigh in on what they want to see in the team's new threads.

Luke Easterling

by

Bucking88

NFL Free Agency: Full Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

Everything Bucs fans need to know heading into free agency.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Shocker at No. 2 Kicks Off Chaos

A big surprise at the top of the draft could have a huge impact on the rest of the first round.

Luke Easterling

Devin White lived up to the hype with a stellar rookie season.

Luke Easterling

The Case for Tom Brady to the Bucs

Why Tampa Bay is the right fit for Tom Brady, if he hits free agency.

Luke Easterling