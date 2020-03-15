Bucs in Two-Horse Race with Patriots for Tom Brady?

For weeks now, it's been clear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to make a strong play for Tom Brady, should the legendary quarterback actually hit free agency. Understandably so, the Bucs have been expected to do battle with multiple challengers for Brady's services, but the field may be thinning.

The Tennessee Titans made sense as a potential destination for Brady, given his relationship with former teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. But on Sunday, the Titans agreed to terms on a long-term extension with Ryan Tannehill, effectively removing themselves from the Brady conversation.

The Indianapolis Colts could be involved, as could the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. But former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms tells NBC Sports that he believes the race for Brady is down to just Tampa Bay and New England:

If the 49ers are indeed out of the conversation, that still leave a few more teams that could be targeting Brady. The Chargers have already parted ways with Philip Rivers, and could use the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL draft to replace him. Rivers has been rumored as a potential fit for the Colts, which would take another landing spot out of the Brady sweepstakes. The Raiders still have Derek Carr entrenched as their starter, but Jon Gruden and company could be tempted by the chance to add Brady.

Given the pass-catching weapons they have, along with plenty of cap space, the Bucs should be able to make as strong a run as any team for Brady. The question will simply come down to what Brady wants. Returning to New England still seems to be the best bet, but Tampa Bay appears to be outlasting other teams as free agency draws near.