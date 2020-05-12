2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Breakdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded with prime-time games this year, with five scheduled appearances in front of a national audience on Thursday, Sunday or Monday nights.

The additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are the biggest reason for that, but Tampa Bay's supporting cast has long been deserving of more national attention.

Tampa Bay will get a pair of Monday Night Football games (at the Giants, home vs. the Rams), two more on Sunday Night Football (at the Raiders, home vs. the Saints), and a Week 5 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Watch the video above to see our breakdown of the Bucs' 2020 slate.