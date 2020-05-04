AllBucs
No International NFL Games in 2020?

Luke Easterling

The spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is sure to impact the 2020 NFL season in many ways, and it looks like one of them could be making every game come stateside once again.

The league could be planning to call off their international games for the 2020 season, according ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars were all set to play in this year's series of international games. The Bucs have played overseason three times since the league began holding games in other countries, losing all three contests in London.

The league is still planning to release their 2020 schedule later this week, with contigency plans in place if COVID-19 forces any more significant changes.

