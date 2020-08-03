AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Tom Brady's Haircuts, A History

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday, and took the opportunity to look back at all the ways he's worn his hair throughout his 20-year NFL career.

In thanking everyone for all the well wishes, Brady posted a retrospective of his different haircuts from over the years:

Hopefully, Brady remains famous for what he does on the football field in Tampa Bay, instead of something that would more accurately earn him the "Florida Man" moniker.

At this point, I don't think Bucs fans care too much what his hair looks like, as long as he takes them back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Wishes Tom Brady a Happy Birthday

The dynamic duo is together again in Tampa Bay, and Gronk is giving the gift of his return to his old QB.

Luke Easterling

Women’s Careers in Football Forum is Changing the Game

More women are getting opportunities in the NFL than ever before, thanks in large part to a pair of relentless trailblazers.

Diandra Loux

Happy Birthday: Tom Brady and Ronald Jones II, 20 Years Apart

Two of Tampa Bay's offensive starters are celebrating birthdays Monday, separated by two decades.

Luke Easterling

Saints' Cam Jordan Gives Bucs Some Bulletin Board Material

New Orleans pass rusher says Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are fighting for second place in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Special Teams

How will Tampa Bay's special teams positions be sorted out in training camp?

J. Kanno

LeSean McCoy is Already Feeling the Heat in Tampa Bay

The Bucs' latest addition to their offense is already acclimating to the Tampa heat.

Luke Easterling

Tristan Wirfs Serves Pancakes with a Smile

Tampa Bay's first-round pick prefers killing opponents with kindness over trash talk.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Arrives for Bucs Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new tight end was finally in the building as the Bucs prepare for training camp.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive 3 Players from Training Camp Roster

Tampa Bay continues to cut down their roster as they move through the early stages of training camp.

Luke Easterling

Cameron Brate Talks About His Experience with COVID-19

Bucs tight end contracted the virus in recent months, but has since recovered.

Luke Easterling