Tom Brady's Haircuts, A History

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday, and took the opportunity to look back at all the ways he's worn his hair throughout his 20-year NFL career.

In thanking everyone for all the well wishes, Brady posted a retrospective of his different haircuts from over the years:

Hopefully, Brady remains famous for what he does on the football field in Tampa Bay, instead of something that would more accurately earn him the "Florida Man" moniker.

At this point, I don't think Bucs fans care too much what his hair looks like, as long as he takes them back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 20 years.