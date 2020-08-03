Tom Brady's Haircuts, A History
Luke Easterling
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday, and took the opportunity to look back at all the ways he's worn his hair throughout his 20-year NFL career.
In thanking everyone for all the well wishes, Brady posted a retrospective of his different haircuts from over the years:
Hopefully, Brady remains famous for what he does on the football field in Tampa Bay, instead of something that would more accurately earn him the "Florida Man" moniker.
At this point, I don't think Bucs fans care too much what his hair looks like, as long as he takes them back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 20 years.