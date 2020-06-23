Tom Brady's Bucs Workouts Continue, Despite NFLPA Recommendation

When the NFLPA put out a statement recommending that players not work out privately in groups in preparation for the 2020 NFL season, we thought that would spell the end of Tom Brady's group workouts with this new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

Instead, Brady and a group of Bucs were back at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday, like they have been throughout the offseason (via the Tampa Bay Times):

Brady was joined by a handful of teammate from both sides of the ball for Tuesday's session, including his former New England Patriots teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady posted the following photo on social media after the workout (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

It remains to be seen if the team will intervene in response to the NFLPA's recommendation, but it looks like Brady is more interested in building chemistry with his new teammates in Tampa Bay than following those guidelines.