WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Wishes Tom Brady a Happy Birthday

Tom Brady turned 43 years old Monday, and while he's sure to get plenty of birthday wishes from many different people, few will stand out as much as the ones coming from Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk wished his old-and-new quarterback a happy birthday via the Bucs' social media account, reminding Brady that being able to throw him the ball again is the best gift he could possibly ask for:

The pair of future Hall of Famers are teamed up once again, this time in Tampa Bay, in pursuit of even more Super Bowl victories.

Bucs fans haven't tasted championship football in nearly two decades, most of Brady's legendary career, and the arrival of these two stars could have them returning to the Super Bowl conversation in 2020.