AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Wishes Tom Brady a Happy Birthday

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady turned 43 years old Monday, and while he's sure to get plenty of birthday wishes from many different people, few will stand out as much as the ones coming from Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk wished his old-and-new quarterback a happy birthday via the Bucs' social media account, reminding Brady that being able to throw him the ball again is the best gift he could possibly ask for:

The pair of future Hall of Famers are teamed up once again, this time in Tampa Bay, in pursuit of even more Super Bowl victories.

Bucs fans haven't tasted championship football in nearly two decades, most of Brady's legendary career, and the arrival of these two stars could have them returning to the Super Bowl conversation in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady's Haircuts, A History

For his birthday, the GOAT looks back at 20 years of different hairstyles.

Luke Easterling

Women’s Careers in Football Forum is Changing the Game

More women are getting opportunities in the NFL than ever before, thanks in large part to a pair of relentless trailblazers.

Diandra Loux

Happy Birthday: Tom Brady and Ronald Jones II, 20 Years Apart

Two of Tampa Bay's offensive starters are celebrating birthdays Monday, separated by two decades.

Luke Easterling

Saints' Cam Jordan Gives Bucs Some Bulletin Board Material

New Orleans pass rusher says Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are fighting for second place in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Special Teams

How will Tampa Bay's special teams positions be sorted out in training camp?

J. Kanno

LeSean McCoy is Already Feeling the Heat in Tampa Bay

The Bucs' latest addition to their offense is already acclimating to the Tampa heat.

Luke Easterling

Tristan Wirfs Serves Pancakes with a Smile

Tampa Bay's first-round pick prefers killing opponents with kindness over trash talk.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Arrives for Bucs Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new tight end was finally in the building as the Bucs prepare for training camp.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive 3 Players from Training Camp Roster

Tampa Bay continues to cut down their roster as they move through the early stages of training camp.

Luke Easterling

Cameron Brate Talks About His Experience with COVID-19

Bucs tight end contracted the virus in recent months, but has since recovered.

Luke Easterling