AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Manning, Favre Weigh in on Brady, Gronkowski Joining Bucs

J. Kanno

There are few NFL quarterbacks that became franchise pillars like Tom Brady was for New England, and fewer still that left their teams late in their careers. In recent memory, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning followed this path ahead of Brady and now are weighing in on his move to Tampa Bay.

Favre, who left the Packers for stints in Minnesota and New York, actually encouraged Brady to make the move if it felt right (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Favre had some success after leaving Green Bay, leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2009. His encouragement of Brady is not too surprising given the seemingly acrimonious separation he had with the Packers that mirrors Brady's own frosty departure from New England.

Manning left the Colts after 13 seasons, a Super Bowl ring and a neck injury that robbed him of the 2011 season and likely shortened his career. He then joined the Denver Broncos and won four division titles and Super Bowl 50. 

The two-time Super Bowl champion seems to think that Brady and Gronkowski will have similar success in Tampa (via Auman):

The ring count looms over Manning's advice-giving concession. The future Hall-of-Famer may have broken records as a quarterback, but he never could match Brady's knack for championships, winning just two to Brady's six. 

Manning also had some interesting comments on Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who was his quarterback coach in Indianapolis at the start of his career (via Auman):

Arians' quarterbacks do have a tendency to throw a lot passes to the opposite team in their first year in his offense. However, Brady threw fewer interceptions in the past four years than Jameis Winston threw just in 2019, so the trend may not stick with the Bucs' new quarterback.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rob Gronkowski Says Thank You, Goodbye to New England

Tampa Bay's newest addition posted a heartfelt tribute to his former team and fans Thursday.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Accidently Walks into Wrong Neighbor's House

The GOAT is still getting his bearings in his new city.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Final 7-Round Projections for Bucs

Our last projections for Tampa Bay before the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night.

Luke Easterling

Why Rob Gronkowski is Running it Back with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The stars aligned, and the New England reunion is on for these two ex-Pats.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Preview

Everything Bucs fans need to know heading into this year's three-day event.

Luke Easterling

It's Official: Bucs Trade for Rob Gronkowski

The Bucs are swapping draft picks with the Patriots and reuniting Gronk with Tom Brady.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Answers the Call from Tom Brady

Gronk, a little tired, reporting for duty in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Did the Bucs Almost Trade O.J. Howard for Trent Williams?

Tampa Bay and Washington reportedly worked on a deal, but it eventually fell through.

Luke Easterling

Bucs in Full Win-Now Mode with Brady, Gronk Reunion

In case you weren't previously aware, the Bucs are ready to contend for a Super Bowl immediately.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

The Curious Case of O.J. Howard

What will come of Tampa Bay's promising but inconsistent top-20 draft pick?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55