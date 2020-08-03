AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Happy Birthday: Tom Brady and Ronald Jones II, 20 Years Apart

Luke Easterling

When Tom Brady hands off to Ronald Jones II for the first time this season, he'll be giving the ball to someone who was just two years old when the New England Patriots drafted the legendary quarterback.

Both Brady and RoJo celebrate birthdays Monday, but separated by 20 years. 

Brady turns 43 as he heads into his 21st season as an NFL quarterback, but his first for a team other than the Patriots. Jones, despite heading into his third NFL season, is turning just 23 years old.

Both Brady and Jones will be heavily featured for the Bucs this season, as Brady tries to take full advantage of an aggressive passing attack loaded with Pro Bowl weapons, while Jones hopes to keep the offense balanced with an effective ground game.

They might be separated by multiple decades, but both of these Bucs have one goal in mind for the 2020 season, and that's bringing a Super Bowl back to Tampa Bay.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints' Cam Jordan Gives Bucs Some Bulletin Board Material

New Orleans pass rusher says Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are fighting for second place in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Special Teams

How will Tampa Bay's special teams positions be sorted out in training camp?

J. Kanno

LeSean McCoy is Already Feeling the Heat in Tampa Bay

The Bucs' latest addition to their offense is already acclimating to the Tampa heat.

Luke Easterling

Tristan Wirfs Serves Pancakes with a Smile

Tampa Bay's first-round pick prefers killing opponents with kindness over trash talk.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Arrives for Bucs Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new tight end was finally in the building as the Bucs prepare for training camp.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive 3 Players from Training Camp Roster

Tampa Bay continues to cut down their roster as they move through the early stages of training camp.

Luke Easterling

Cameron Brate Talks About His Experience with COVID-19

Bucs tight end contracted the virus in recent months, but has since recovered.

Luke Easterling

How LeSean McCoy Impacts Bucs Offense

What will Shady bring to Tampa Bay's offensive backfield in 2020?

J. Kanno

Bucs Players React to LeSean McCoy Signing

Some of Shady's new teammates are already thrilled that he's joining them in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Safety

Tampa Bay's depth chart is packed at safety, but who will come out on top?

J. Kanno