Happy Birthday: Tom Brady and Ronald Jones II, 20 Years Apart

When Tom Brady hands off to Ronald Jones II for the first time this season, he'll be giving the ball to someone who was just two years old when the New England Patriots drafted the legendary quarterback.

Both Brady and RoJo celebrate birthdays Monday, but separated by 20 years.

Brady turns 43 as he heads into his 21st season as an NFL quarterback, but his first for a team other than the Patriots. Jones, despite heading into his third NFL season, is turning just 23 years old.

Both Brady and Jones will be heavily featured for the Bucs this season, as Brady tries to take full advantage of an aggressive passing attack loaded with Pro Bowl weapons, while Jones hopes to keep the offense balanced with an effective ground game.

They might be separated by multiple decades, but both of these Bucs have one goal in mind for the 2020 season, and that's bringing a Super Bowl back to Tampa Bay.