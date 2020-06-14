AllBucs
LOOK: Tom Brady Training with Deion Sanders' Son

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady is preparing for his first season with a new NFL team in 20 years, but that isn't keeping him from helping out the next generation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback was recently helping to train one of the best QB prospects in the country, Shedeur Sanders, as he prepares for his senior season:

You may have heard of Sanders' dad, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders:

Currently a four-star recruit out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, Sanders already has more than 20 scholarship offers from some of the best programs in all of college football. Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, UCLA and Oregon are among them, as well as his dad's alma mater, Florida State (per 247 Sports).

Sanders is already well on his way to carving out his own football legacy, and getting help from the best quarterback in NFL history along the way certainly won't hurt.

