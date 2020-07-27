LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady at Bucs Facility

The GOAT is in the building.

After multiple rounds of initial COVID-19 testing prior to reporting for training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally entered the team facility for the first time Monday:

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in free agency earlier this offseason, moving on from the New England Patriots after a legendary 20-year career that included six Super Bowl wins and three NFL MVP awards.

His first offseason as a member of the Bucs has been the most unique in NFL history thanks to the current pandemic, and things will continue to look much different than usual throughout training camp.

For now, Bucs fans can at least enjoy the fact that their new quarterback has finally arrived, and he's getting ready to take them back to the Super Bowl.