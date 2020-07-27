AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady at Bucs Facility

Luke Easterling

The GOAT is in the building.

After multiple rounds of initial COVID-19 testing prior to reporting for training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally entered the team facility for the first time Monday:

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in free agency earlier this offseason, moving on from the New England Patriots after a legendary 20-year career that included six Super Bowl wins and three NFL MVP awards.

His first offseason as a member of the Bucs has been the most unique in NFL history thanks to the current pandemic, and things will continue to look much different than usual throughout training camp. 

For now, Bucs fans can at least enjoy the fact that their new quarterback has finally arrived, and he's getting ready to take them back to the Super Bowl.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Clap Back at Keenan Allen Over NFL Top 100 Rankings

Chargers receiver came for the Tampa Bay tandem, and they didn't let it sit.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Cornerback

Who will win the battle among Tampa Bay's young and promising corner group?

J. Kanno

Lavonte David Barely Cracks NFL Top 100 List, Twitter Erupts at the Disrespect

Arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL is still being snubbed when it comes to national recognition.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Bucs Show Off New Lockers for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Get your first look at the new spots in the Tampa Bay locker room for their big offseason additions.

Luke Easterling

James Wilder, the Best RB in Bucs History

Relive some of the best highlights from James Wilder's career in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Price Tag Proves Bucs Were Never Going to Land Jamal Adams

Seattle paid a king's ransom for the Pro Bowl safety, and now they'll have to sign him to a big extension, two things the Bucs were never going to do.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Linebacker

Tampa Bay's starters are set, but there will be plenty of action to fight for behind them.

J. Kanno

Meet Bucs Rookie RB Raymond Calais

Get to know one of Tampa Bay's late-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady Reports for COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new QB is getting ready to start his first NFL season away from New England.

Luke Easterling

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Has No Time for Doubters

Tampa Bay's third-round pick has seen the tweets, and he's ready to make a few more believers.

Luke Easterling