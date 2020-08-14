Tom Brady Writes Letter to Parents from 'Summer Camp'

Tom Brady may be 43 years old and entering his third decade as an NFL quarterback, but that isn't stopping him from making sure his parents know how summer camp is going.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback took to Instagram Thursday to pen a letter to mom and dad from "summer camp," letting them know that he's doing just fine at his new home away from home:

Brady is certainly facing his share of challenges heading into the 2020 season, from learning a new playbook for the first time in 19 years, to acclimating to the heat and humidity in Tampa.

I'm sure his parents will be glad to know he's navigating his new surroundings effectively.