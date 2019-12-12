Bucs Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Mike Evans Nominated for NFL Honor

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two of the NFL's best wide receivers, and one of them is being honored not just for his on-field prowess, but for his off-field work.

The league just announced each of 32 teams' nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and Mike Evans is representing the Bucs this year.

Evans' production on the field has been nearly unmatched through his first six seasons, as he is one of just two receivers in NFL history to start their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss. But he's also been as active in the Tampa Bay community as any other Bucs player, involved in various programs, charities and outreaches throughout the area.

The league will announce the winner of this year's award later this year, but no matter what, the Tampa Bay community is being made better by having Evans as a part of it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Injury Report: Big Names Missing, Limited

Luke Easterling

The Bucs were without two key offensive players Wednesday, while another was limited in practice.

Mike Evans to Miss Rest of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's star receiver is expected to be shut down for the final three games of the year.

Bucs' Stars Spend Off Day Bringing Holiday Cheer

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Jameis Winston and Lavonte David are making an impact in their community this holiday season.

Why 'Gunslinging' Won't Save Jameis Winston

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback known for making big plays, both for his team and the opponent.

Top Highlights from Bucs' 38-35 Win Over Colts

Luke Easterling

See all the big plays from Tampa Bay's dramatic comeback win in Week 14.

Matt Gay Making Strong Case to Break Bucs' Kicking Curse

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay rookie is putting together a strong rookie season amid the ghosts of kickers past.

Jameis Winston (Broken Thumb) Expected to Play Week 15

Luke Easterling

After getting a second opinion on the injury, Bucs quarterback is expected to play through a broken bone on his throwing hand.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans goes 61 yards for the score, but he pulls up with an injury in the end zone.

Bucs' Pass-Catching Depth Delivers After Mike Evans' Injury

Luke Easterling

After losing a star receiver to injury, unlikely heroes stepped up for Tampa Bay in a big win.

Tides Turning for Bucs on Winning Streak

Luke Easterling

Typically creative at losing, the Bucs have won three in a row.