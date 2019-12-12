Mike Evans Nominated for NFL Honor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two of the NFL's best wide receivers, and one of them is being honored not just for his on-field prowess, but for his off-field work.

The league just announced each of 32 teams' nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and Mike Evans is representing the Bucs this year.

Evans' production on the field has been nearly unmatched through his first six seasons, as he is one of just two receivers in NFL history to start their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss. But he's also been as active in the Tampa Bay community as any other Bucs player, involved in various programs, charities and outreaches throughout the area.

The league will announce the winner of this year's award later this year, but no matter what, the Tampa Bay community is being made better by having Evans as a part of it.