WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dominant Highlight Reel

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their second big splash of the 2020 NFL offseason when they traded for Rob Gronkowski, luring the future Hall of Fame tight end out of a brief retirement to reunite him with Tom Brady.

The most dominant tight end in NFL history, Gronkowski put up huge numbers throughout his nine seasons with the New England Patriots, making some of his most impressive plays on the game's biggest stages.

Before Brady and Gronk start building the next chapter of their legendary legacy in Tampa Bay, check out this highlight reel of Gronk's biggest moments from his time with the Patriots: