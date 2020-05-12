AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dominant Highlight Reel

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their second big splash of the 2020 NFL offseason when they traded for Rob Gronkowski, luring the future Hall of Fame tight end out of a brief retirement to reunite him with Tom Brady.

The most dominant tight end in NFL history, Gronkowski put up huge numbers throughout his nine seasons with the New England Patriots, making some of his most impressive plays on the game's biggest stages. 

Before Brady and Gronk start building the next chapter of their legendary legacy in Tampa Bay, check out this highlight reel of Gronk's biggest moments from his time with the Patriots:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

Tampa Bay's top running back is showing off his improvements as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Luke Easterling

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Breakdown

Our take on the Bucs' 2020 regular-season schedule.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods: Who Has the Better Legacy?

Two of the best to every play their respective sports, but who has had the better career?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs at the Top of NFL Jersey Sales

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have Bucs jerseys flying off the virtual shelves.

J. Kanno

LOOK: Mother's Day Tributes from Bucs Players

Tampa Bay players took to social media to post Mother's Day greetings.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Letter

Tampa Bay's star receiver thanks the mothers in his life, and everywhere else.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Brings National Spotlight to Deserving Bucs Players

The national audience will come for the GOAT, but they'll stay for a star-studded supporting cast.

Luke Easterling

by

BillEnright

WATCH: The Best Throws of Tom Brady's Career

See some of the best highlights from Tom Brady's legendary career so far.

Luke Easterling

Bucs, Jaguars to Hold Joint Preseason Practices

Tampa Bay is planning to get together with a familiar foe for some in-state practice time.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Latest Odds for Bucs' 2020 Season

Check out the betting breakdown for Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.

Luke Easterling

by

BillEnright