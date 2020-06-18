AllBucs
LOOK: First Photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Bucs Uniform

Luke Easterling

Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally released the first photos of Tom Brady in his new team's uniform. Now, it's Gronk's turn.

The Bucs lured Rob Gronkowski out of a brief retirement to join his former quarterback in Tampa Bay, and now, we're getting our first official look at him in the Red & Pewter.

Thursday morning, the Bucs released another photo shoot, this time featuring the future Hall of Fame tight end in his new threads, which feature all three of Tampa Bay's looks for the upcoming season:

I'm sure this looks strange to most of the NFL world, but Bucs fans have to love seeing Gronk with a pirate flag on his helmet.

